NORTHBROOK, IL — August 9, 2018 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently named the companies it granted internships for the summer via the ISSA Charities Internship Grant Program. The program was formerly known as the ISSA Foundation Internship Grant Program.

The ISSA Charities Internship Grant Program encourages members to create new positions within their organization as a tool to attract new young talent to the industry. The intern must be a full-time student at a college, junior college, or vocational school who is returning to school in the fall. The grants are available to manufacturers, distributors, building service contractors, and residential cleaning member companies of ISSA and are issued on a first-come basis, assuming the applicants meet the eligibility requirements listed within the application.

ISSA Charities awarded seven internship grants this summer. Congratulations to the following grant recipients!

CM Cleaning Solutions of Marina del Rey, CA

Correlated Products Inc. of Indianapolis, IN

Do You Need Me? Cleaning Professionals of Warrington, PA

Earth Friendly Products of Cypress, CA

Essential Industries Inc. of Merton, WI

Innovative Office Supplies of Burnsville, MN

Sears Maid Services of Columbus, OH

For more information on ISSA, including the ISSA Charities Internship Grant Program and association membership, visit www.issa.com.