NORTHBROOK, IL—March 18, 2020—John H. Barrett, executive director of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, participated in a conference call late on March 17 with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The call focused on the importance of maintaining strong supply chainS for critical supplies in the face of the COVID-19 emergency.

The President understands the importance of the distribution sector in maintaining the availability of vital goods and commodities where they’re needed,” said Barrett. “He stressed the need for us to be especially responsive to the increased demand for supplies for hospitals and other medical facilities. We thanked him for his leadership and pledged that the cleaning industry would stand up and help in any way we can.”

ISSA is working diligently to support the full spectrum of the cleaning industry, the U.S. and the world during the COVID-19 emergency. The association launched the Coronavirus Government Response Update to keep ISSA members up to date on fast-moving government affairs related to the pandemic.

ISSA also is offering a free webinar from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on March 25 as part of National Cleaning Week (March 21-28) on how governments in the U.S. are responding to COVID-19, as these actions impact the cleaning industry. Additionally, ISSA is analyzing and engaging with lawmakers on federal legislation related to the current emergency and continues to be in discussions with federal, state, and local policymakers about the essential need for keeping the cleaning supply chain open during this crisis.

Also participating in the discussion of supply chains during COVID-19 response were executives from Medline Industries Inc., MSC Industrial Supply, W.W. Grainger Inc., Home Depot, Imperial Dade, and many other ISSA member companies.

For questions regarding ISSA’s response to the COVID-19 emergency, please contact John Nothdurft, ISSA’s Director of Government Affairs, at johnn@issa.com.