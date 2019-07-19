VANCOUVER, WA—July 19, 2019—IICRC Standards Director Mili Washington has been selected to serve as President of the board of directors for the Society for Standards Professionals (SES). The SES is a not-for-profit professional organization for the standards industry, and its purpose is to provide professional development and promote awareness, use, and value of standards and conformity assessment.

“For the past eight years, Mili has helped secure the Institute’s position as a standards leader in the inspection, cleaning and restoration industry,” said Pete Duncanson, IICRC Chairman. “We’re proud to see her knowledge, hard work, and ability to lead recognized beyond our organization.”

For the past fifteen years, Washington has focused her work in the area of standards development and management. In her previous role as manager of standards and guidelines for the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), she oversaw three ANSI accredited standards committees that developed 20 ANSI standards for the occupational health and safety profession.

“I am looking forward to taking on this new role, and working with a great group of standards industry leaders, and truly giving back to the standardization profession,” said Washington.

Washington is the Committee Chair for the SES Financial Audit Committee and in her role as Vice President oversaw the work of the SES Leadership Development Committee and the SES Awards Committee. Washington is certified by SES as a Certified Standards Professional (CStD). She graduated with a master’s degree in Environmental and Resource Policy from George Washington University in Washington DC, after completing a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University in New Delhi, India.

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information about the IICRC’s standards program and a list of current standards available, visit www.iicrc.org/Standards.