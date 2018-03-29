LAS VEGAS — March 29, 2018 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) seeks volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the development of three new fire and smoke damage restoration standards, according to a press release. The new standards are as follows: BSR/­ IICRC S700 Standard for Professional Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration; BSR/ IICRC S710 Standard for the Development of a Scope of Work in a Fire and Smoke Damaged Environment; and the BSR/­ IICRC S740 Standard for Professional Restoration of Fire and Smoke Damaged Personal Items.

“The fire and smoke cleaning and restoration industry does not have consensus on standards for evaluating, cleaning or restoring fire and smoke damaged structures and contents,” said Howard Wolf, IICRC standards chairman. “These standards will provide consistent guidance and enable a safer work environment for tens of thousands of workers.”

Consensus body members can expect to begin work on the standards by mid-2018 with nearly all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new standards are expected to be completed in approximately two years. Complete applications should be emailed to IICRC Standards at standards@iicrcnet.org. View a detailed description of each proposed standard, as well as links to apply, below.

For those interested in serving on either the BSR/­ IICRC S700, BSR/ IICRC S710, or BSR/ IICRC S740 consensus bodies, please consider the following: