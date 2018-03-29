LAS VEGAS — March 29, 2018 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) seeks volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the development of three new fire and smoke damage restoration standards, according to a press release. The new standards are as follows: BSR/ IICRC S700 Standard for Professional Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration; BSR/ IICRC S710 Standard for the Development of a Scope of Work in a Fire and Smoke Damaged Environment; and the BSR/ IICRC S740 Standard for Professional Restoration of Fire and Smoke Damaged Personal Items.
“The fire and smoke cleaning and restoration industry does not have consensus on standards for evaluating, cleaning or restoring fire and smoke damaged structures and contents,” said Howard Wolf, IICRC standards chairman. “These standards will provide consistent guidance and enable a safer work environment for tens of thousands of workers.”
Consensus body members can expect to begin work on the standards by mid-2018 with nearly all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new standards are expected to be completed in approximately two years. Complete applications should be emailed to IICRC Standards at standards@iicrcnet.org. View a detailed description of each proposed standard, as well as links to apply, below.
For those interested in serving on either the BSR/ IICRC S700, BSR/ IICRC S710, or BSR/ IICRC S740 consensus bodies, please consider the following:
- The BSR/ IICRC S700 Standard for Professional Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration will provide a specific set of practical principles, methods and processes for the restoration of fire and smoke damaged structural materials, assemblies and systems. The standard will cover the entire process of evaluation, mitigation, cleaning and restoration. This standard will cover scope development, temporary structures and repairs, engineering controls, proper cleaning methods and processes, and proper chain of custody documentation of the property being restored.
The IICRC seeks volunteers for this standard with knowledge and experience in structural cleaning or restoration; the property, casualty and liability insurance industry; brokers and agents who write property, casualty and liability policies; consumers who require the services described by this standard; and anyone who represents an insured or holds a lien on property damaged by fire and smoke.
Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the BSR/ IICRC S700 consensus body should visit http://www.iicrc.org/standards/standards700/ for more information and to download the application form.
- The BSR/ IICRC S710 Standard for the Development of a Scope of Work in a Fire and Smoke Damaged Environment will provide a specific set of practical standards for the development of a scope of work in a fire and smoke damaged environment. The Standard will provide measures for preparing a scope of work in a fire and smoke damaged environment, as this is not specifically covered in any detail in existing Standards.
IICRC is seeking volunteers for this Standard who perform structural cleaning or restoration; the property, casualty and liability insurance industry; brokers and agents who write property, casualty and liability policies; consumers who require the services described by this standard; and anyone who represents an insured, or holds a lien on property damaged by fire and smoke.
Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S710 consensus body should visit http://www.iicrc.org/standards/standardss710/ for more information and to download the application form.
- The BSR/ IICRC S740 Standard for Professional Restoration of Fire and Smoke Damaged Personal Items will provide a specific set of practical principles, methods and processes to evaluate and restore fire and smoke damaged porous and nonporous personal items, commonly known as contents or personal property. This standard will also establish methods and processes to document the chain of custody of these items, including: inventory, packing, storage, cleaning, verification and return to the customer. This standard will outline the proper handling, storage and care of these items.
The IICRC is seeking volunteers for this Standard with knowledge and experience in contents cleaning or restoration; the property, casualty and liability insurance industry; brokers and agents who write property, casualty and liability policies; consumers who require the services described by this standard; and anyone who represents an insured, or holds a lien on contents damaged by fire and smoke.
Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S740 consensus body should visit http://www.iicrc.org/standards/standardss740/ for more information and to download the application form.