READING, Penn.—June 25, 2020—Restoration Technical Institute (RTI) will host a live stream IICRC Carpet Repair and Reinstallation Technician (RRT) training course beginning Wednesday, July 8. The IICRC RRT course is a must-have class for restoration contractors, carpet cleaners, and anyone involved in the maintenance, management, and facilitation of installed textile floor coverings in the built environment. Registration includes a hands-on carpet repair demonstration kit that will be mailed prior to this immersive online training. The registration deadline is June 30 to receive the kit.

The four-day training will take place via live stream on July 8-9 and July 15-16. Each day will consist of a four-hour session from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST. The IICRC RRT course teaches techniques and safety issues related to carpet repair and re-installation, carpet construction, inspection process prior to cleaning, tools of the trade, floor preparation, adhesives, carpet cushion installation, tackless strip and moldings, seaming, and proper stretching.

The course will be taught by Mark Violand, who has been in the floor covering business since 1977. As a certified senior carpet inspector, Violand now operates an inspection, correction, and repair business which handles all types of floor coverings. He is credentialed to inspect carpet, wood, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone floors. Violand has been training carpet cleaning and floor covering professionals almost as long as he has been one himself. He currently teaches the Carpet Cleaning Technician and Carpet Repair and Reinstallation Technician classes for The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). As part owner of one of Northeast Ohio’s largest carpet care companies, he was responsible for the technical training of all service personnel. The company performed services in all aspects of carpet cleaning, carpet maintenance, water damage restoration, color repair (spot dyeing), carpet repair, and carpet installation.

The cost of the IICRC RRT course is $419. Register here!