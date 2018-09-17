LAS VEGAS — Sept. 17, 2018 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) acquired the performance assessment and certification programs of the International Cleaning and Restoration Association (ICRA) as of August 31, 2018.

The ICRA members will be grandfathered-in to the IICRC, as will certifications. The IICRC said in a release, “The IICRC is pleased to welcome and has agreed to recognize ICRA assessment certificants, registered assessors, and training providers; and IICRC thanks the leaders of ICRA for their contribution to the industry.”

ICRA was formed in 2011 by a group of seven regional trade associations who wanted to establish a unified international trade association and who had an interest in establishing performance assessment certifications. ICRA felt performance assessments best demonstrate the level at which a person can perform requisite tasks in a given work designation. ICRA initiated these assessments for the cleaning and restoration industry and has continued to work on these applications for various trade activities within the cleaning and restoration industries. However, the ICRA found it did not have the resources to further develop and maintain its assessment programs.

“By uniting these programs within the IICRC, the industry is less divided. Developing all certifications under one roof allows greater exchange of information,” IICRC explained. “The net result is better training products available to the entire industry. Thus, IICRC will remain the premier cleaning and restoration industry leader in certification.”

