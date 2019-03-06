FRANKFORD, DE — March 6, 2019 —HydroHero, a restoration company offering waterproofing, water damage, and mold remediation services, has launched their national franchise. After nearly a year in the making, HydroHero is now available for franchise in select markets throughout the United States.

After the 2015 opening of its first location in Frankford, DE, HydroHero has become known for its crawlspace encapsulations and has received a growing demand from fellow industry professionals to bring its concept outside of Delaware and Maryland.

“Education, bettering the industry, and combining two industries that we love.” This was the dream of Robert L. Keefer II and his wife, Elizabeth Keefer, when they developed their first corporate location four years ago. With over 25 years combined experience, the dynamic duo joined multiple industries to better serve homeowners and business owners alike, adding mold remediation and water restoration services to their business model.

HydroHero is known for their attention to detail, knowledge of the industry, and passion for what they do, and they are expanding their love of the industry to businesses nationwide by offering franchise locations in select United States markets.