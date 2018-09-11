UNITED STATES — September 11, 2018 — The U.S. Atlantic coast is bracing for damage as Hurricane Florence aims for the Carolinas and Virginia as at least a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall Thursday evening to Friday morning, September 13, according to multiple sources.

From the March 2018 Cleanfax: Storm Chasing by Jeff Cross

Many coastal areas of the states have already received mandatory evacuation orders from their respective governors, including all of South Carolina’s 187-mile coast, according to CNN and other outlets, with more than a million people under the current orders. North Carolina’s Outer Banks and other islands are especially worrisome, as there are few bridges, with some areas requiring evacuation by ferry. Maryland also expects the worst from the hurricane, and all four states have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm. 

You may also like: