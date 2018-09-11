UNITED STATES — September 11, 2018 — The U.S. Atlantic coast is bracing for damage as Hurricane Florence aims for the Carolinas and Virginia as at least a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall Thursday evening to Friday morning, September 13, according to multiple sources.

Many coastal areas of the states have already received mandatory evacuation orders from their respective governors, including all of South Carolina’s 187-mile coast, according to CNN and other outlets, with more than a million people under the current orders. North Carolina’s Outer Banks and other islands are especially worrisome, as there are few bridges, with some areas requiring evacuation by ferry. Maryland also expects the worst from the hurricane, and all four states have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

Storm surges and 130 mph or higher winds, in addition to heavy rain, will cause serious damage to structures and endanger lives of those who remain in the area during the storm. The storm is expected to hover in place after it makes landfall, dumping continuous rain before moving further inland, much like Hurricane Harvey did in 2017. Most projections have Hurricane Florence hitting the Wilmington area, north of Myrtle Beach.

Hurricane Florence formed quickly, growing from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours, Sunday to Monday. Though the storm weakened to a Category 3 storm early Tuesday morning, it is expected to pick up speed as it nears the coastline.

Meteorologists say there is a chance Florence will reach Category 5 strength winds by landfall Thursday or Friday, and CNN reports potential storm surges to 12 feet and rain up to 30 inches.

Multiple coastal locations reported being sold out of generators, as well as low-to-no supplies of water, flashlights, boarding, and other hurricane supplies.

After a slow, low-damage hurricane season so far, halfway through the season, Eastern U.S. has seen two hurricanes in the last two weeks, first with Hurricane Gordon, which weakened into a tropical storm by landfall, and now with Hurricane Florence.

Stay tuned for more updates as the storm progresses.