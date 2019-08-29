FLORIDA—August 29, 2019—Hurricane Dorian’s path has been difficult to predict, but as the storm churns northwest through warm Atlantic waters today, current forecasts expect Dorian to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph by the time it makes landfall on Florida’s east coast sometime on Monday, according to CNN.

More than 25 Florida counties have already declared states of emergency as officials urge residents to make preparations and monitor the storm’s progress. According to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, “Because it’s four days out, the range of potential landfall spots is vast—from the Florida Keys to southeast Georgia. And the center may pause at sea shortly before landfall, leaving its outer bands to drench much of Florida with lots of rain.”

ABC News reported that in addition to Category 4 winds, Dorian is expected to deliver life-threatening storm surge and over a foot of rain. If Dorian does make landfall with winds over 125 mph, it will be the strongest hurricane to hit Florida’s east coast since legendary Andrew in 1992.

Hurricane Dorian began the week tracking toward the west side of Puerto Rico before the mountains of St. Lucia in the Caribbean caused the storm to shift 30 miles north on Tuesday. Rather than the feared direct hit, Dorian delivered a glancing blow and heavy rains to the east coast of Puerto Rico and surprised the Virgin Islands as a Category 1 storm on Wednesday morning, according to The New York Times.

CNN reported that Dorian’s strong winds downed trees and power lines, leading authorities in the Virgin Islands to declare a state of emergency. Puerto Rico was spared, but The New York Times reported that the days of changing forecasts as Dorian tracked toward the island left many residents reliving the trauma of Hurricane Maria, the deadly Category 5 storm that devastated the island in 2017 and left more than a million people without water or power for months.

The Atlantic Hurricane season has been fairly quiet so far this year, with Dorian forming as just the second hurricane of the season and the first potential major hurricane. Only one other system, Barry, strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Intracoastal City, Louisiana in July. Mid-August to mid-October is typically the most active period of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs from June 1 to November 30. However, even during a quiet season, a single strong storm like Dorian can deliver a devastating blow to coastal communities.

With Hurricane Dorian’s path still uncertain and the outer effects of the storm expected to arrive as early as Saturday evening, residents up and down the Florida coast are stocking up on supplies. CNN reported that gas lines are already long and grocery store shelves are empty with pallets of bottled water selling out as soon as they are delivered. Officials have recommended that residents have at least seven days of food and supplies ready. When it comes to evacuation plans, all residents can do is wait for a more definitive forecast.