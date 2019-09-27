SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa.—September 27, 2019—Registration is open for Healthy Buildings Summit 2019, which will take place October 16-18 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania. The Healthy Buildings Summit (HBS) is focused on bringing together researchers and practitioners and working to improve how we investigate, remediate and maintain the indoor environment.

The theme for HBS 2019 is Practice to Research; Flipping the Paradigm. The speakers and topics are designed to teach attendees how to incorporate the most current research and trends into their IEQ, remediation, and restoration projects. The goal of the Summit is to help ensure that the industry is using techniques, equipment, and standards that are science based.

Indoor environmental professionals, cleaning and restoration professionals, building owners and managers, building scientists, home inspectors, and home performance professionals are encouraged to attend the Healthy Buildings Summit for 3 days of presentations, panel discussions, and research projects. This is a unique opportunity for networking to build lasting relationships in an intimate and relaxing location. HBS 2019 will also continue the tradition of conducting and reporting on research during the conference.

Keynote speakers will include Karen C. Dannemiller, PhD and Todd Usher. Dr. Dannemiller earned her PhD at Yale University in Chemical and Environmental Engineering. She completed an internship at the California Department of Public Health in the Indoor Air Quality Program, as well as Microbiology of the Built Environment postdoctoral fellowship. Her work improved our understanding of human exposures linked to childhood asthma development and severity. Dr. Dannemiller is currently an Assistant Professor at Ohio State University and her current research is on microbial activity in house dust and health outcomes associated with early-life exposures to fungi.

Todd Usher is an instructor and graduate student at Clemson University. He teaches Environmental Systems (HVAC, plumbing) and Sustainability in the Construction Science and Management Department while pursuing a PhD in Planning, Design, and the Built Environment within the College of Architecture, Arts, and Humanities. The first builder in the United States to earn the National Association of Home Builders’ Master Certified Green Professional designation, Todd holds a variety of industry credentials.

HBS 2019 panels include:

IAQ/Mold – State of Practice & Research Needs

Restoration – State of Practice & Research Needs

Home Performance – State of Practice & Research Needs

Inspection & Remediation for Sensitized People

HBS 2019 Pre-Conference Sessions include:

Particle Counting for IEP’s & Remediators

EMF Inspection Hands-on

Assessing Indoor Environments for Mold

Advanced Remediation Techniques

For more information and to register, visit https://healthybuildingssummit.com/. HBS 2019 is a presentation of the IAQ Training Institute and IAQ Radio+. Learn more at www.iaqtraining.com and www.iaqradio.com.