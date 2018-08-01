HBS 2018 Show Press Release-3SEVEN SPRINGS, PA — August 1, 2018 — The IAQ Training Institute’s Healthy Buildings Summit 2018, scheduled for October 25-27 in Seven Springs, PA, will focus on indoor environmental quality (IEQ), remediation, and restoration.

The event looks to ensure the industry is using science-based techniques, equipment, and standards while bringing together professionals from IEQ, cleaning, restoration, building owners/managers, scientists, and home specialists. Healthy Buildings Summit 2018 will offer two and a half days of presentations, panel discussions, and research pertinent to the restoration and broader industry.

Register now at healthybuildingssummit.com.

“Bring a deserving employee to learn from the best,” organizers said. “This is the only event of the year that brings all our top instructors under one roof.”

Event speakers include John Downer, founder of Cleanfax and former director of CIRI; and Ken Larsen, the chairman for RIA-approved Instructors, Trainers, and Subject Matter Experts, as well as an IICRC instructor; and many more.

Early bird registration for the event is $595 and ends August 30, after which prices will increase.

Healthy Buildings Summit 2018 will be held at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, which offers many activities including clay shooting, a luxury spa, a mountaintop golf course, snowboarding, and more.

Register now at healthybuildingssummit.com.