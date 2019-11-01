ATLANTA—November 1, 2019—HD Supply Holdings, Inc., an industrial and facilities distributor, recently announced that it will split into two independent companies, according to an article on MDM.com. The Facilities Maintenance business will keep the HD Supply name and logo, while the Construction & Industrial-White Cap business will operate under a new name. The HD Supply separation is expected to be complete by the middle of the 2020 fiscal year.

According to the article, The Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial sides of the business already functioned mostly independently, but they will now be listed and publicly traded as separate companies. “After years of growth, Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial have achieved sufficient scale to operate as independent companies,” says Joe DeAngelo, chairman and CEO of HD Supply.

HD Supply Facilities Maintenance will continue to provide MRO products to hospitality, healthcare, and institutional facilities with Joe DeAngelo serving as chairman and CEO, according to the article. The Construction & Industrial business will provide concrete accessories, chemicals, tools, equipment, and other building materials and products to professional contractors. Current president of Construction & Industrial, John Stegeman, will serve as CEO of the new company.

With 270 branches and 44 distribution centers, HD Supply currently serves approximately 500,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada. After the HD Supply separation, both companies will continue to be headquartered in Atlanta but will each operate with its own management team and board of directors.