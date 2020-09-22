NORTHBROOK, Ill.—September 22, 2020—The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA, has released a new infographic to increase awareness about face mask best practices. Face masks are required in many public places as a tool to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Some states and counties have implemented mask mandates, major retailers like Target and Walmart require masks regardless of local policy, and many schools across the country are requiring students and staff to wear masks. Where not required, masks are highly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as one of the most effective preventative actions we can take when in public and when with people who do not live in our household.

As wearing face masks becomes our new normal, it’s important to ensure we understand best practices for their use. GBAC’s face mask best practices infographic details the “Dos and Don’ts” of face coverings based on CDC guidance. For example, the infographic points out the importance of a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin, and provides helpful tips about how often to wash your mask and how to store clean masks. Under face mask “don’ts”, the infographic includes warnings about improper wear and explains why masks are unsafe for infants and children under two.

In addition to wearing face coverings, the CDC recommends regular hand washing and maintaining at least six feet of physical distance with those outside your immediate household to reduce the risk of infection. For more information about proper mask use, download the GBAC face mask best practices infographic below. Visit the ISSA and GBAC coronavirus resource page for more information, tools, and training resources to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2.