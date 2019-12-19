NORTHBROOK, Ill.—December 19, 2019—The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a division of ISSA, has announced that registration is now open for the GBAC Bio-Remediation and Response Course. The course will take place at ISSA headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. on January 22, 2020, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The GBAC Bio-Remediation and Response Fundamentals Course is designed for individuals who, in the course of their job, respond to situations where potentially infectious agents are involved. Environmental services professionals, biohazardous spill team members, entry level Forensic Restoration® team members, biosafety professionals, infection control professionals, and cleaning professionals—including custodians, residential and hotel service professionals, in house service providers, and building service providers—are among those encouraged to attend.

GBAC trained professionals bring increased value to their employers and customers by demonstrating competence to carry out their responsibilities and by achieving high standards of excellence, professionalism, and continuous learning. By earning GBAC certifications, professionals will reap the benefits of safer workplaces, career development, and national recognition among colleagues.

Topics covered in the GBAC Bio-Remediation and Response Course include:

Responding to a situation that that involves biological materials: GBAC protocol for site evaluation and response.

Fundamentals of biohazardous material clean-up.

Cleaning, sanitization, and decontamination—know the difference!

Basics of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the importance of proper donning and doffing procedures.

Waste management considerations.

Innovative cutting-edge solutions and equipment and how to use them. Participants will have fun performing hands on exercises with real equipment and solutions.

Quality performance management measures.

GBAC TIERS of Forensic Restoration©.

How to recognize when to call a GBAC-Certified Forensic Operator®.

Students completing this course will be able to describe the key components of the GBAC protocol on biohazardous/ biological materials remediation; demonstrate proper use of personal protection equipment; define the differences between cleaning, sanitization, and disinfection; characterize different types of biological risks and how they impact decisions in bio-remediation; describe the principles of biological risk management; and more.

For course questions and information, please contact Patty Olinger, 678-430-1044, pattyo@issa.com .