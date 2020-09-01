DENVER—August 27, 2020—The Experience Events announced it will hold 28 industry-focused webinars each Wednesday from September 2 through the end of February. The program consists of 22 recorded events for ongoing, on-demand viewing and training and six live webinars with multiple presenters. The Experience University webinar program features lectures, hands–on events, and live events.

The first industry convention produced by The Experience management team was in 1999. Since that time, two shows have been held yearly. The Experience Conventions have grown to be the largest independent conventions for the cleaning and restoration industry in the world. Now, The Experience has added another format for advanced industry training, online training.

“Our shows have continued to grow and get better each year. This year we have been held back by the COVID virus,” Larry Cooper, partner owner of The Experience Events, said in a release. “We decided to concentrate on online learning for the cleaning and restoration industry and use our education tracks as the baseline for the training using both, teaching practices of lecture and demonstrations for enhanced learning techniques.”

Jennifer Wilkinson, show manager, stated, “Our sponsors will continue to feature and introduce the latest products and information available in the industry. You can see, watch, and buy the latest and best equipment, products, and management and marketing tools available.”

The Experience Team has begun production of the next in person and online shows. Look for updates on The Experience’s website at www.experiencetheevents.com and on Facebook. For more information or to register for upcoming The Experience University webinar program events, visit the University landing page.