DENVER—April 5, 2020—The Experience Events will hold The Experience Summit online education event, which will feature experts in the cleaning and restoration industry in three four-hour sessions, April 7, 8, and 9. The event hopes to fill the void of the cancelled Experience Conference and Exhibition. Registration for the event, which is free for a limited time, is available now.

“As you know, The Experience Conference and Exhibition was cancelled due to the conditions around the coronavirus/COVID-19 that is affecting the world right now,” said organizers. “We believe there is a huge opportunity waiting for the cleaning and restoration industry.”

Presenters will cover ideas, business plans, marketing plans, and other valuable information related to cleaning, sanitization, and the application of biocides. The Experience Summit online education event will take place:

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

“Cleaning for Health, Then for Appearance”

Larry Cooper of Textile Consultants Inc.

10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

“Essential Business Designation & Carpet Cleaning Protocols”

Doyle Bloss of Hydramaster

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

“Does Your Company Need Special Insurance for Cleaning and/or Restoration Jobs Right Now?”

David Dybdahl of ARMR

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

“Using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Health and Safety: What Is Needed Right Now?”

Rachel Adams of Aramsco

10:15 – 11:45 a.m.

“Restoration Protocols During These Times”

Tim Miller of Business Development Associates

12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

“Mold Remediation Protocols During These Times”

Doug Hoffman of NORMI

Thursday, April 9th, 2020, 10 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

“Now Is the Time to Build Your Dream Business; Get Ready!”

Howard Partridge of Phenomenal Products

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

“Preparing for the Bounce”

AC Lockyer of Softwash Systems

Registration is available at register.gotowebinar.com/register/4338426998559783948.