WASHINGTONG, D.C. — March 29, 2018 — The U.S. EPA recently provided clarification on information regarding its recently posted notes on Renovation, Repair, and Painting RRP Rule, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Staff and leaders of the NAHB Remodelers reportedly took their concerns up with the EPA regarding a need for greater clarification on the RRP Rule so that those dealing with emergency renovations can stay in compliance with the rule.

“After hurricanes devastated parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico last fall, NAHB met with EPA to discuss the uncertainty that remodelers and renovators face regarding how the agency planned to implement the emergency repair provisions that the rule includes,” NAHB explained.

The EPA issued answers to two points brought to them by NAHB:

How to address record keeping in the case of emergency renovation,

What the agency considers a “whole-house gut rehabilitation project.”

There are new entries to the EPA’s frequently asked questions section on its website for each issue:

“I thank our NAHB Remodeler leaders for their persistence in getting this important information clarified,” NAHB chairman Randy Noel said in the news update. “Their efforts have paid off for the entire industry.”