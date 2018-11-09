PETERBOROUGH, Ontario — November 9, 2018 — Charlotte Products Ltd. announced that their new Enviro-Solutions Terrazzo and Concrete Program recently won three awards: the 2018 ISSA Innovation Award, Cleaning Agents Category; the 2018 School Planning & Management New Product Award; and the 2018 College Planning & Management New Product Award.

The Enviro-Solutions Program is a three-step process to clean and shine terrazzo and concrete floors. Designed to reduce labor by up to 60% over traditional methods, this floorcare program combines innovative solutions with diamond pad technology.

The ISSA Innovation Award recognizes the cleaning industry’s most innovative products and services, and category award winners are chosen by online votes cast by cleaning professionals. The Enviro-Solutions Terrazzo and Concrete Program was voted most innovative cleaning agent of the year by professional cleaners.

School Planning & Management and College Planning & Management magazines annually honor product development achievements that are recognized for their ability to enhance the learning environment. The Enviro-Solutions Terrazzo and Concrete Program was among the new products selected for this honor and won both the School Planning & Management and College Planning & Management New Product Award for 2018.

Charlotte Products Ltd. is a formulator and manufacturer of cleaning products with facilities in Canada and the U.S. Charlotte Products delivers cleaning solutions that are tested to meet or exceed government regulations and standards for performance, environmental impact, and human safety.