BURLINGTON, Wash.—October 16, 2019—Legend Brands Cleaning recently announced that Ed Earle will take a position with the company as a category manager. Ed Earle joins Legend Brands with over 30 years of experience in the cleaning and restoration industry.

In his 31 years of talking to cleaning professionals about the tools they use and how they could be improved, Ed Earle has gained an understanding of the needs of the professional cleaner that is second to none, according to a press release. He has worked with thousands of professionals to develop and refine cleaning tools to improve performance and ergonomics as well as to reduce cost to make them more affordable and available.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to put my experience and ideas into action for the benefit of the industry,” said Earle. “I have always admired Legend Brands as a company and look forward to what we can accomplish together. Cleaning is hard work and I’m committed to strategies that require less muscle-straining effort with optimal results.”

Earle’s insights will help the Legend Brands team design the next generation of tools, wands, and accessories with a focus on products that make cleaning more efficient and improve the work experience of industry professionals.

In addition to his work, Earle is involved in his community as a mentor for local youth in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where his home office will be based.

Legend Brands combines over 185 years of experience in providing equipment, accessories, and chemicals for professional cleaning, facility maintenance, portable environmental control, and water and fire damage restoration and remediation. For more information, visit LegendBrandsCleaning.com.