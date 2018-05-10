WACO, TX — May 10, 2018 — Service brand franchising company Dwyer Group, parent company to Rainbow International, Merry Maids, and many others, recently presented its 2018 Women in the Trade (WITT) Scholarships for the fall 2018 semester.

The program, launched in 2012 by Dina Dwyer-Owens and Dwyer Group, awarded seven women a $1,500 scholarship for demonstrating outstanding work, experience, and passion for their chosen service trades industry. Since the launch of the program, WITT has awarded over $50,000 to 42 scholarship recipients.

“Dwyer Group is committed to helping our franchisees recruit highly skilled and qualified individuals and we are confident that with the support of the WITT scholarships, these women can make great strides within the trade industry of their choice,” said Dwyer-Owens, co-chair of Dwyer Group. “These women are an inspiration to us here at Dwyer Group and we are proud to help them on their journey to success.”

The fall 2018 WITT scholarship recipients include: Megan Boyd of Waco, TX; Danni Kohl of Spiritwood, Saskatchewan, pursuing a career in commercial electricity; Elizabeth Moreno of Tacoma, WA, pursuing a career in carpentry; Amy Morrice of Victoria, British Columbia, pursuing a career in electrical trades; Ana Acetta of Elmhurst, NY, pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering; Martha Enzler of Minneapolis, MN, and Tamishella Holloway of Evergreen Park, IL, whom are both pursuing careers in HVAC.

The WITT scholarship is open to women 18 and older interested in pursuing a career in the trades and covers tuition, books, travel and/or fees. Funds can be applied to any accredited trade or technical school or certification program in the United States or Canada for specialties including: HVAC, plumbing, electrical repair, glass repair and replacement, appliance repair, restoration, painting, landscaping, residential cleaning or handyman services.

Candidates are evaluated based upon financial needs, previous work experience, and their passion for their chosen industry. For more information and to apply, visit www.dwyergroup.com.