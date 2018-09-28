WACO, TX — Sept. 21, 2018 — Dwyer Franchising, one of the world’s largest parent companies of home service brands and parent company of Rainbow International, has announced that it is changing its corporate name to Neighborly, effective immediately, according to a press release.

The Dwyer Group rebranding follows the rapid success of the consumer-facing Neighborly platform developed just over a year ago to unite all of its service franchise brands under one umbrella. Neighborly simplifies the process of connecting homeowners with home service experts through one comprehensive website. This website allows consumers to find and hire local providers in 14 home service categories under the Neighborly franchise.

“Since launching Neighborly in 2017, our platform for home services has increased engagement with customers and made a powerful and positive impact across our service brands,” said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. Within one year of launching Neighborly, multi-brand customer penetration has increased 39 percent and continues to rise.

“Now it’s time to bring that same Neighborly brand home to our corporate offices to amplify the collective synergies of our service brands internally as well,” Bidwell added. “Dwyer Group’s legacy includes the success of 21 service brands to-date, and this legacy shall now be showcased moving forward under the friendly consumer-facing Neighborly name.”

The new trade name will be reflected at 10 corporate campuses across the U.S., U.K., and Germany. The corporate website at dwyergroup.com also has moved to NeighborlyBrands.com. Plans to implement the new name across the company’s service brand affiliates will continue throughout the remainder of 2018.

Neighborly is a holding company of 21 service brands focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing consumers’ homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to local service providers that meet their standards as a franchisor across 14 service categories. The company was founded in 1981 as Dwyer Group and is based in Waco, Texas. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly and its franchise concepts is available at www.NeighborlyBrands.com.