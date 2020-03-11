LAS VEGAS—March 11, 2020—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has made a draft of the BSR/IICRC S220 Standard for Professional Inspection for Hard Surface Floor Coverings available for public review by the industry. The draft IICRC S220 Standard is available until April 20 for review and comment.

The draft IICRC S220 Standard describes the procedures, methods, and systems to follow when inspecting light commercial and residential hard surface floor coverings such as stone, laminate, pre-finished wood, ceramic, and resilient. This Standard does not specifically address the protocols and procedures for installing hard surface floor coverings.

The draft IICRC S220 Standard is available for review and comment as part of the ANSI 45-day public review period, which allows industry professionals at large to provide input on new standards. Download the new draft Standard and submit your comments online at www.iicrc.org/page/SBSRIICRCS220. All comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than April 20, 2020.

For more information about IICRC certification programs and standards, visit www.iicrc.org. To purchase IICRC standards, visit http://webstore.iicrc.org.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 54,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.