ARVADA, CO — March 5, 2019 — Delta Disaster Services, a nationally recognized franchise brand providing restoration services to residential and commercial properties, has announced a strategic plan to add 50 franchise units across the U.S. in 2019. This 2019 strategic plan is part of Delta’s larger goal of adding 300 units over the next five years.

Delta has experienced significant growth during the past nine months, more than tripling its presence to 39 locations nationwide. After its March 2018 acquisition by Harris Research, Inc. (HRI), owner of Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning and N-Hance Wood Refinishing, Delta Disaster Services signed agreements with existing Chem-Dry franchisees that expanded Delta’s franchise into new markets in 13 states including Colorado, Utah, Missouri, Washington, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, and California.

“The growth and momentum behind Delta Disaster Services is unmatched in our industry today, and we’re well-positioned to expand into new markets across the United States this year,” said Delta Disaster Services Founder and President Michael Mastous. “Our franchise owners and customers both benefit from our insurance-friendly approach and proprietary project management software, which simplify communication for all stakeholders. Additionally, our franchise training regimen places our owners in the top one percent of all restoration companies nationwide for education, setting them up for success from day one, and our receivables systems help our franchisees receive payment up to 45 percent faster than the industry average.”

Adding to Delta’s training regimen, HRI and Delta Disaster Services are teaming up to build a world-class flood house training facility in Denver near the brand’s headquarters, allowing for a higher-grade, hands-on education experience exclusively for franchise owners and their employees. The Applied Structural Drying (ASD) flood house will be one of only 20 in the United States and the only facility of its kind in Colorado. The company expects the new facility to open for franchisee training by the middle of the year.

As Delta Disaster Services grows in 2019, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified entrepreneurs seeking to capitalize on the recession-resistant $60-billion restoration industry. Delta is offering protected territories in many prime markets around the country and anticipates signing franchise agreements for 50 new locations in 2019. To learn about available franchise opportunities, visit http://deltafranchise.com/ or call (844) 726-0638.