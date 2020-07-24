AUSTIN, Texas—July 24, 2020—CORE Group Restorations, Inc., a network of restoration contractors, announced today a multi-year agreement with Xactware Solutions, Inc. to offer Xactimate licenses for its affiliated service providers. The Xactware agreement allows CORE Group to offer members the ability to license Xactimate standard and professional licenses, in addition to the many other benefits available as part of the contractor’s CORE network membership.

“We are always looking to deliver exceptional value and resources that elevate all companies in the Property Restoration Industry,” said CORE Group Vice President Andy Neiman. “Xactware is an industry-leading solution for property claims estimation, and we are excited about this new agreement.”

CORE Group, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a network of disaster restoration contractors delivering private client-centric claim services. CORE Group contractors must meet all industry standards needed to perform work; they are certified, insured, and fully vetted. Learn more at gowithcore.com or e-mail joincore@gowithcore.com .

Xactware specializes in technologies for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration, and mortgage and lending industries. Xactware’s tools provide claims estimating, contents replacement, claims management, and property maintenance solutions for desktop, mobile, and online platforms. Xactware’s services include repair cost research and reports, aerial imagery, and real-time business intelligence. Xactware has been providing cloud services for customers since 1995. Xactware is a Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) business. For more information about Xactware’s solutions, contact Xactware at 1-800-424-9228 or visit www.Xactware.com.