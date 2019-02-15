LONGMONT, CO — February 15, 2019 — Colorado Tri-Flo has entered into a distribution agreement with Oldham Chemicals Company, a supplier of professional pest management products. This agreement further expands the availability of Tri-Flo’s thermal solutions for the eradication of bed bugs to the professional pest management market, according to a press release.

Colorado Tri-Flo designs and builds portable heaters that efficiently heat large and small areas using a patented dual airflow design. The use of these heaters exterminates bed bugs safely and effectively. The Tri-Flo line of bed bug heaters are environmentally friendly, ETL certified, and bear the CE Mark.

“Tri-Flo’s Eradi-Flo line of electric bed bug heaters combined with our residual chemical application provide our pest control customers with an effective integrated pest management solution to eradicate bed bugs,” said Tommy Reeves, president at Oldham Chemicals Company.

Founded in 1966, Oldham Chemicals Company, Inc. has 14 service centers located in eight states throughout the Southeast. The company specializes in distributing professional pest control application equipment. Oldham Chemicals strives to consistently improve their product line in order to better serve their customers.

“Oldham Chemicals Company understands the importance of heat as part of an overall IPM strategy to eradicate bed bugs,” said Pete Dame, vice president of sales for Colorado Tri-Flo Systems. “Oldham provides an excellent footprint to reach professional pest managers with our thermal bed bug solutions.”