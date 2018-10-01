NORTHBROOK, IL — October 1, 2018 — The Cleanfax October 2018 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including an exploration of why cold calling can still be a valuable marketing tool.
The Cleanfax October 2018 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- Did Mold Suddenly Become Safe?: The hysteria has passed and it may seem that mold is no longer a health concern, but here’s the bottom line.
- Is Cold Calling Dead?: Just because lead generation is working great doesn’t mean you should give up the traditional cold call.
- Technology Spotlight on Restoration Equipment: When it’s time to dry, you want the best equipment money can buy.
- Stuff I Hate: When client pets are escape artists.
- Creating a Win-Win With Agents and Adjusters: Water damage restoration contractors should build relationships with insurance professionals to simplify payment and remain profitable.
- The Daily Maintenance and Restocking Checklist: Use this handy form to ensure service vehicles, and your company, are ready for action.
- How Sweet It Is!: As entrepreneurs, we have to take care of ourselves to keep up with our businesses. Find out where sugar might be hiding in your diet and what you can do about it.
- Life Changing: Old habits must evolve in order for our companies to grow.
- Bamboo Flooring: The growth of this sustainable flooring material is considerable.
- Rayon: The Fiber That Just Won’t Go Away: Despite being difficult to clean, rayon rugs continue to grow in popularity. It’s important to be prepared.
- A Proper Introduction: The October foreword from ISSA Media Editorial Director Jeff Cross introduces the new managing editor of Cleanfax, Amanda Hosey.
Cleanfax also offered a special Extractor Showcase in October where industry-leading manufacturers present new and top-selling extraction systems.
View the Cleanfax September digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.