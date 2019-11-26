NORTHBROOK, Ill.—November 26, 2019—The Cleanfax November/December 2019 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at removing tobacco odors, giving back to the community, and the results of our annual Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey.
The Cleanfax November/December 2019 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- 2019 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report: We’ve compiled our annual look at the ins and outs of the carpet cleaning industry to help you analyze your own company and plan next steps.
- Become an Expert at Removing Tobacco and Cannabis Odors: Stubborn odors from smoke can reduce the value of a home and make it difficult to sell. Diversify your business by offering expert removal of tobacco odor and residue.
- Engage With Your Community: Studies show customers expect the companies they hire to give back to the community. Find out ways to do this in a meaningful way.
- Using Technology to Streamline Restoration Fleet Management: Explore the benefits of software that keeps your vehicles running better longer while helping your bottom line.
- Are You Doing the Important Stuff?: Implement systems into your business to ensure you stay focused on what you should as owner.
- Stain Removal for Stone, Concrete, and Other Porous Surfaces: With a little knowledge and the proper cleaning solutions, you can remove tough stains from these surfaces.
- Planning Your Career: The cleaning, restoration, and inspection industry needs skilled pros.
- Facing the Woes: The November/December foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at how this year’s Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey results can help you make good strategic choices in the new year.
Cleanfax also offered the Best Buys for 2020 to take a look at some of the top new products available to help your company succeed in the new year.
View the Cleanfax November/December 2019 digital issue or other recent issues online, anytime.
No Comment