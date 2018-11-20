NORTHBROOK, IL — November 19, 2018 — The Cleanfax November/December 2018 digital issue is available online. Check it out now! Don’t miss all that the digital issue has to offer including a look at media blasting, catastrophic loss response, and the results of our 2018 carpet cleaning benchmarking survey.
The Cleanfax November/December 2018 digital issue includes the following for you to explore:
- The 2018 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report: We’ve got all the data you depend on for deciding your company’s next steps and making sure you’re ahead of the curve.
- The Dark Secrets of Catastrophic Loss Response: Hard-won, battle-tested lessons from experienced and respected industry veterans to help you decide if working CAT events is for you.
- Beyond Drying: Media blasting evolved over the years. It’s now a safe restoration tool that uses “the right media for the right application.”
- Shedding Rugs: What You Need to Know: Some rugs shed and stop. Others will shed forever. Know the shedding habits of common rugs to better help and inform your clients.
- Pricing the Job: Whether you quote jobs over the phone or go to homes to do it, the right approach to pricing is essential to booking the job.
- Math Principles Essential to the Science of Cleaning: Understanding the math that underlies cleaning product pricing can save you money. Use this guide for logical product selection.
- Successful Training Expectations Begin with Coffee: Creating your in-house training program requires a consistent message that reflects your company’s values and culture.
- Industry Advancements: The November/December foreword from Managing Editor Amanda Hosey looks at common challenges for restoration companies.
Cleanfax also offered a special section on Best Buys for 2019 to help you get ready for the new year by planning your equipment and product additions.
