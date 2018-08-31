NORTHBROOK, IL — August 31, 2018 — Cleanfax Associate Editor Amanda Hosey has been named the new managing editor of the magazine, and long-time Executive Editor Jeff Cross has taken a new position as editorial director of ISSA Media (Cleanfax’s parent organization) as of August 27.

“Amanda and I have worked on the Cleanfax brand for several years, and I’m happy to see her take a more day-to-day management role with the magazine and website,” Cross said.

Cross, who has been with the magazine in various capacities for more than 20 years, will still be heavily involved with Cleanfax but will not be involved in the day-to-day operations. In his new role as ISSA media editorial director, he will oversee and guide the production of all ISSA media brands. This includes the print and website versions of Cleanfax, Cleaning and Maintenance Management, and ISSA Today.

The unique background of Cross made him a perfect fit for Cleanfax. He began his adult career as a newspaper journalist before venturing out into carpet cleaning after seeing the success a friend had had in the industry. After owning his own cleaning and restoration company for years, he used his original experience as a journalist as a contributor to Cleanfax before later taking over as the senior editor in the early 2000s.

“Cleanfax has been my focus for so long, it’s hard to say goodbye to running it day to day, but I’m looking forward to working with all our brands at ISSA,” Cross said. “With what we do with the global cleaning and restoration industries, there is so much we can offer and deliver to our subscribers and members of ISSA. Working with the ISSA media team to develop a stronger media division is exciting.”

Hosey has been with the Cleanfax for nearly four years, first as the assistant editor and then as associate editor. Her background, surprisingly, is in poetry, but she has become captivated by the cleaning and restoration industry during her time with the magazine.

“I’m honored to take over the Cleanfax media brand. It is incredibly important to me, as it is to so many in the cleaning and restoration industry,” Hosey said of her promotion. “I have been lucky to learn from Jeff Cross. He has been a mentor to me, and I’m happy he will be able to share his knowledge to help strengthen all the media brands at ISSA.”

“Amanda knows our subscribers and the industry like she was born to it. She will continue the Cleanfax mission of bringing quality editorial content to the combined cleaning and restoration industries,” Cross said, adding, “And if she screws up my baby, I’m going to be a tad upset.”