OXFORD, OH—July 17, 2019—The annual Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) concluded its CIRI Science Symposium 2019 Wednesday after two days of intense discussions and presentations outlining the critical nature of protecting health with the science of cleaning. See pictures and video below.

Held at Miami University in Oxford, OH, the conference featured researchers, educators, trainers, and consultants to a packed room of more than 50 seasoned cleaning and restoration professionals.

The conference, produced by John Downey, the executive director of CIRI, and Steven Spivak, PhD, the chair of the Science Advisory Council (SAC) of CIRI, began Tuesday morning with a keynote address delivered by Dr. Greg Whiteley, “Anticipating Threats to Human Health.” You can view CIRI’s live stream presentation on the CIRI YouTube channel now.

That keynote address kicked off a slate of some 21 “laser-focused, lightning presentations,” as coined at the event by Dr. Spivak. There were also six Q&A sessions peppered throughout the conference.

A highlight of the event was an impassioned dinner speech by CIRI Chairman Jim Harris, Sr. He surprised attendees with some blunt comments on changing the industry for the better. Watch his speech on YouTube.

“The CIRI Science Symposium is one huge piece of the puzzle of partnering science and cleaning,” Downey said. “CIRI is growing and the support we are receiving is encouraging. I’m sure we will see positive, measurable improvements in the industry, protecting health of all building occupants globally.”

The date and location of the next CIRI Science Symposium will be announced soon. See pictures from the CIRI Science Symposium 2019 below.