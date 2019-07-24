NORTHBROOK, IL—July 23, 2019—CIECA’s 11th annual conference, CIECA Connex 2019, will take place in Charlottesville, Virginia, September 16-18. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about blockchain, cybersecurity, legislation on autonomous vehicles, and more, as well as participate in technical sessions such as Swagger and GraphQL. This year’s conference will also include a crash test viewing at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

All members of the collision repair and property restoration industries are invited, including CIECA members and non-members, property restoration providers, OEMs, shop owners, insurers, information providers, recyclers, etc.

“We encourage all industry stakeholders to attend CIECA Connex 2019,” said Steve Betley, chairman of CIECA. “This year, we are highlighting the technological changes ahead and how to best prepare. By having all stakeholders gather and work together, the goal is to help our industry be as efficient, profitable, and successful as possible.”

In addition to a full lineup of speakers from companies and organizations like Enterprise Holdings, Microsoft, Audi, Universal Collision, the NABC first responder program, and more, CIECA Connex will host a 25th anniversary celebration, a tour of IIHS, networking opportunities among industry segments, and a vehicle gifting by the National Auto Body Council (NABC) as part of its Recycled Rides™ program. For the full conference agenda, including a complete list of speakers, click here.

To find registration and hotel information for the CIECA CONNEX 2019 Conference and IIHS tour, click here. Discounted room rates at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel are available until August 15, and early-bird conference registration fees are being offered until August 23.

This year’s event sponsors include: AkzoNobel, Allstate, Audatex-Solera, Axalta, Caliber Collision, Car-PartPro.com, CCC, comsearch, Enterprise, Hertz, IAA, LKQ, Mobile Tech RX, NuGen IT, Precision Body & Paint, SafeLite Solutions, and URG. For more information about CIECA Connex 2019 and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.CIECAConnex.com.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops electronic standards, codes, and standard messages and provides implementation guides to make the industry more efficient. All standards are developed by members. CIECA membership is open to the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry, and faster development times. For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com/default.php.