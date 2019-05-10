NORTHBROOK, IL — May 10, 2019 — CIECA is holding an industry-wide contest to select a new logo design to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Property restoration industry members who are at least 18 years old are encouraged to enter. A $500 Amazon gift card will be awarded to the winner, with the second- and third-place winners receiving $100 and $50 Amazon gift cards, respectively.

“Today, CIECA has a bold new agenda similar to the one the original founders had over 25 years ago when CIECA was established in 1994,” said Fred Iantorno, executive director of CIECA. “As our industry faces new challenges, once again CIECA is developing new solutions. CIECA’s agenda focuses on innovation and workforce trends, and we want to revitalize the CIECA logo to reflect these changes.”

All CIECA logo contest entries are due by June 30, 2019. The winner will be announced at the CIECA Connex Conference being held September 16-18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. In addition to a line-up of industry speakers at the conference, there will be networking opportunities and a vehicle gifting by the National Auto Body Council (NABC).

The CIECA logo contest is open to those who are at least 18 years old and employed in the property restoration or collision repair industries. For the complete logo contest rules and details, click here.

