CASTRO VALLEY, CA — March 15, 2019 — The Carpet and FabriCare Institute (CFI) will present a first-of-its-kind, on location, natural stone cleaning and restoration class. The CFI stone restoration class will take place in Napa, CA, April 9-10, 2019.

The two-day training, led by Daniel Humbert, will begin with a classroom session on April 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Napa. On day two, students will take part in hands-on training at a local vineyard. Cuvaison Estate Vineyards has graciously offered their Napa Valley tasting room for students to hone their natural stone cleaning and restorations skills.

Course instructor Daniel Humbert is a third-generation natural stone expert. “I have been a stone restoration contractor for over 30 years,” said Humbert, according to CFI. “I have pretty much done everything to stone you can think of. I’m willing to share my knowledge and mentor those who have a desire to learn.”

Students who take the class will experience interactive, hands-on instruction as well as classroom instruction to learn proper preparation, chemistry, and emulsification of tile and stone. The small class size allows for individual instruction and personal attention, resulting in an in-depth, comprehensive training. By the end of the class, students will gain confidence in the use of proper chemistry for cleaning natural stone.

The CFI stone restoration class fee is $249.99 for CFI members and $399.99 for non-members. Lodging is available with a CFI block of rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn in Napa. For more information, visit, https://www.cficonnects.org/. To register for the class, click here.

The Carpet and FabriCare Institute is a trade organization for professionals in the textile and flooring care industry. Its mission is to help professionals advance in cleaning, restoration, remediation, and inspection with high standards in professionalism, ethics, and customer service. CFI provides members opportunities in professional development, networking, and industry promotion. Join CFI today at www.CFIconnects.org.