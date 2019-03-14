ANDOVER, MA — March 14, 2019 — Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) has acquired Benefect, a producer of disinfectant and cleaning supplies for the environmental remediation industry, according to a press release. As a recognized leader in next-generation botanical antimicrobials, Benefect is an important addition to ICP Building Solutions Group’s (BSG) growing portfolio of brands for the building and construction industry.

“The acquisition of Benefect provides new opportunities to strengthen our total offering to our customers and channel partners,” said Doug Mattscheck, CEO of ICP Group. “Benefect is a leader in the botanical space, offering a sustainable option for disinfecting and cleaning. We’re happy to add Benefect to the growing ICP BSG family.”

Benefect will join the Fiberlock brand of abatement and restoration solutions, enabling ICP BSG to offer a complete package of environmental solutions to its customers. “The Benefect brand is well-aligned with our existing building envelope business unit and allows us to grow our portfolio of trusted solutions for our customers,” Mattscheck added.

Established in 2006, Benefect is the first government-registered hospital disinfectant using essential oils from plants. “Benefect was developed as a result of not being able to find sensible disinfection products for my son who was born with only 10 percent of his immune system functioning,” said S. Samuel De Ath, founder and CEO of Benefect. “Today, Benefect products use nature’s way of cleaning and killing germs with no compromise in strength and without endangering human health. This acquisition solidifies the need for sustainable products and provides our customers with additional technologies and resources.”

ICP Building Solutions Group is a supplier of professional products and solutions for building envelope, cementitious, and sports surface needs. Comprising dozens of industry-leading brands across numerous industries and applications, ICP Building Solutions Group offers comprehensive portfolios to building professionals all over the world.

Innovative Chemical Products Group is a chemical manufacturer in North America, providing coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, ICP Group has manufacturing facilities around the world, serving building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing, and sports surfaces markets. ICP Group is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.