NORTHBROOK, Ill.—October 2, 2020—As summer fades into fall, August/September 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the August/September 2020 Cleanfax issue include:
- Breaking Down the Truckmount
What’s critical for success is a system of balanced components.
- Oxidizers Win the Urine Odor Battle, Not the War
Because of the nitrogen cycle, using oxidizers in pet urine treatment offers only short-term results.
- Understand Ultrasonic Cleaning
Here’s a look at ultrasonics to help you decide if it’s finally time to add this service.
- The 2020 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: DRI
Diversified Restorations Innovations, led by May Miller, is one of the few female-led restoration companies in the industry.
- The 2020 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Remtech
Bryan King started Remtech Environmental following an unexpected layoff. With a family to support, he learned to balance risk and reward to achieve stable, steady growth.
- The 2020 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Master Restoration
Jarrett Dixon of Master Restoration keeps his company focused on what’s most important: being a “servant leader” to the community.
- All in the Family
Avoid the emotional minefield that comes with transitioning power.
- Finding the Fit: Franchise Versus Independent Business
A look at some of the key pros and cons of joining a franchise system.
- Words of Wisdom
Review important Definitions in the S500 Standard and Reference Guide.
- Tile Transformation
The August/September 2020 photo contest winner is Juan Valdez of Aqua Steam Carpet Cleaning in Fort Worth, Texas for his surprising tile transformation.
Also, read the Foreword to the August/September 2020 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at how to keep improving your business during this time.
You can also read the August/September 2020 digital magazine in full.
