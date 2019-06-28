ANAHEIM, CA—June 28, 2019—American Technologies, Inc. (ATI) is celebrating its 30th year in business in 2019 with continued growth, new company hires, and a new facility. Today, as the nation’s largest family-owned and operated restoration and construction company, ATI employs over 1200 people with 20 offices across the country.

ATI was founded in 1989 when, after working in the insurance restoration industry for 15 years, Gary Moore decided to start his own environmental remediation company. Beginning with a staff of just three people, ATI was committed to quality work and customer service from the start, and the company grew.

Introduced to the business at an early age, Moore’s three boys officially joined the company after graduating from college, working their way through the ranks from entry-level positions to leadership roles. This year, sons Jeff Moore and Ryan Moore were named co-presidents of ATI and Scott Moore was appointed EVP of operations and environmental health and safety.

Additionally, Kelly Kambs, former president of Terminix, was appointed chief operating officer, and industry marketing executive Marc Webb was brought on as vice president of marketing and communications. Finally, highly acclaimed large loss expert, Grant Wassall, was appointed vice president of professional services.

“The strategic plan, designed to further propel our company’s growth, requires top-tier talent and I’m proud of the powerful team we have assembled,” said Gary Moore. “With the combined experience and intellect, I strongly feel that we have laid the groundwork for success.”

To accommodate the company’s growing needs, ATI spent 18 months building a state-of-the-art, 144,000-square-foot building in Anaheim, California and moved in earlier this year. Housing both the Corporate and Anaheim offices, the new facility also serves as a warehouse for the fleet of vans, trucks, and equipment.

As ATI grew, the company was also recognized with an award for corporate responsibility from the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) of Orange County at their 24th Annual Awards Gala this year. ATI was one of ten award recipients from over 100 nominated companies.

For more information about ATI, visit www.atirestoration.com.