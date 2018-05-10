THOROFARE, NJ — May 10, 2018 — Aramsco has acquired Great Lakes Textiles Inc. subdivision GLT Enviro, a restoration, professional cleaning, and asbestos and lead abatement solution provider in an agreement announced May 4, according to a press release.

The Cleveland-based company, which caters to specialty contractors will join the growing Aramsco team in an effort to provide greater options to both GLT Enviro and Aramsco customers.

“This is a great opportunity for our customers and employees. Being part of the Aramsco family of companies will allow our customers to access a wider selection of products and services,” GLT President Steve Wake said. “Importantly, Aramsco shares our commitment to customer service, and our team looks forward to working with Aramsco to provide our combined customers with the best products and experience in the industry.”

Aramsco CFO Steve Jaffe added, “The acquisition of Enviro will allow us to provide our combined customers with even better access to our product and service offerings. This is an important contributor towards our goal of providing unparalleled service and distribution to our customers.”

Aramsco serves specialty contractors in markets including fire and water restoration; hazardous material removal and handling; concrete and steel surface treatment; asbestos, lead, and mold abatement; and others.