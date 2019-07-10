DEERFIELD BEACH, FL—July 9, 2019—AEML, Inc. and Cohen Law Group will host a South Florida town hall discussion about the new assignment of benefits (AOB) legislation in Florida. Lawmakers in Florida recently passed legislation that will allow insurance companies to restrict or prohibit policy holders from assigning the dispersement of their insurance benefits to restoration contractors in the event of a loss. In the past, AOB allowed the contractor to obtain payment directly from the insurance provider, according to Pensacola News Journal, so this new legislation will directly impact the way restoration contractors are paid.

At the Florida town hall event, Harvey Cohen, founding partner of Orlando-based Cohen Law Group (CLG), and his partners will advise industry stakeholders in the post-AOB era on all their options. This free event will take place Thursday, July 11, 2019, 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Deerfield Beach/Boca Raton, Florida. On Friday, July 12, town hall attendees can also schedule a free legal consultation with Cohen Law Group attorneys, receive one-on-one technical support with AEML staff, and attend a live IAQradio show to report on town hall proceedings.

Led by Harvey Cohen, an expert panel will provide town hall attendees with a variety of options to service customers and protect their companies’ interests. Joining Cohen on the panel will be fellow Orlando-based attorney David H. Popper who specializes in contract law. Popper will provide advice to on the legal agreements and forms Florida-based contractors should consider using to be in compliance with state and local statues to ensure they get paid for their services.

Also on the panel will be environmental consultant (IEP), expert witness, and licensed Florida mold assessor John Lapotaire, CEIC. Finally, Peter Crosa, AIC, RPA, and former president of the NAIIA, the trade association for independent insurance adjusters, will round out the panel. Crosa is a frequent speaker at property restoration industry meetings and a published author in industry trade journals. Crosa is known for his marketing seminars for the restoration industry based on his book,”Soft Selling Hardened Claims Adjusters.”

Moderating the town hall will be industry adviser and facilitator Pete Consigli, CR, WLS. Consigli is an honorary member of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) and the association’s historian. Known as IAQradio’s “Restoration Global Watchdog,” Consigli is recognized for his passionate advocacy for restoration contractors world-wide. Consigli will kick-off the panel by offering “A Contractor’s Perspective” on the issues based on two decades of historical data.

Harvey Cohen and his law group partners will be available during the town hall and for pre-scheduled free legal consultation on Friday, July 12 for qualified client meetings. AEML’s microbiology laboratory staff will be on hand at the town hall to answer questions on laboratory analysis and mold testing protocols. AEML Account Executive Ron Mazur and his staff will be available to offer technical support for mold assessment, sampling, report evaluation, and other issues surrounding the oversight and clearance of a mold remediation project.

To attend the Florida town hall, register with AEML Lab by calling 954-333-8149 or Cohen Law Group (CLG) by calling 407-702-3125. Legal consultation, technical support meetings, and a seat at the live IAQradio show must be scheduled with CLG or AEML and spots will fill quickly. For the full town hall agenda and details, click here.