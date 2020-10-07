WASHINGTON, D.C.—October 7, 2020—The American Cleaning Institute recently announced that the 2021 ACI Industry Convention will be postponed until January 2022. As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, ACI surveyed member companies, assessed travel and event policies, and determined it is not possible to conduct the in-person event in Orlando as planned. In place of the 2021 Convention, ACI will host a members-only ACI Virtual Summit the week of January 25, 2021.

The ACI Virtual Summit will feature meetings of ACI’s expert standing committees, the annual State of the Association address, policy and issue briefings, educational sessions on topics essential to the cleaning products industry, and opportunities to network with industry peers. Registration for the 2021 ACI Virtual Summit will open in mid-October and will be free to all ACI member company representatives.

“Although we will miss gathering in person, especially given the extraordinary value of the ACI Convention, we look forward to having you join us for the 2021 ACI Virtual Summit,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “As the cleaning products industry has demonstrated over the last several months, we are resilient, we are essential to public health and well-being, and we will adapt successfully in the year ahead.”

If you have any questions, please contact Merla Zollinger, Senior Director, Convention & Meetings at MZollinger@CleaningInstitute.org.

