WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 27, 2022 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning products supply chain, announced the appointment of Catherine Anderson as Meetings and Convention Coordinator and Natalie D’Apolito as Communications and Outreach Coordinator.

Anderson will provide support to the meetings and membership departments, enhancing the coordination of ACI’s member meetings including ACI’s annual Convention and Mid-Year Meeting.

Previously, she served as the Member Services Coordinator at the Independent Beauty Association and the Member Services Specialist for the American Association for Respiratory Care. Anderson graduated from Texas Tech University (Lubbock, TX) with a B.A. in University Studies.

Natalie D’Apolito will support internal and external communications and outreach efforts.

Previously, she served as the Communications Coordinator for the Air Conditioning Contractors of America. D’Apolito graduated from Ohio University (Athens, OH) with a B.S. in Journalism and Strategic Communication.

Anderson’s expertise in event planning and logistics and D’Apolito’s experience in digital communications, marketing, and writing will be significant additions to ACI’s Meetings, Membership, and Communications teams, ultimately allowing ACI to better serve its members.

About the American Cleaning Institute (ACI)

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.