WASHINGTON, DC — October 4, 2018 — A new report by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) shows that the cleaning products industry has a direct impact on the U.S. economy totaling $59.1 billion, supporting 64,000 jobs and including $8.3 billion in labor compensation. The ACI economic report, prepared by the Manufacturing Institute’s Center for Manufacturing Research in partnership with Inforum, examines economic data from 2016, the most recent year where full data is available.

According to the report, approximately 53 percent of total cleaning product sales are from purchases by other industries. The data also show that the total economic impact of the cleaning products industry, including upstream suppliers and downstream distributors, is $192 billion in output and encompasses 756,000 jobs.

“The cleaning product supply chain brings about multiple benefits to everyday life: enhanced health, quality of life, sustainable operations, and strong economic impacts,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President and CEO. “From the immense amount of research and development that leads to innovative products and chemistries, ACI members are responsible for the manufacture and distribution of a wide variety of products that improve the health and quality of life of their customers. The extensive range of items produced is used safely and effectively by millions of households and institutions on a daily basis.”

The report, “An Economic Analysis of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry,” also details several important economic trends and developments impacting the cleaning products industry. For example, the report shows that present low unemployment and good general economic health bolster purchasing power, which helps both consumers and businesses. A recession or economic slowdown would result in reduced revenues for manufacturers.

The ACI economic report presents a current snapshot and summary of the recent economic evolution of the domestic cleaning products industry. The analysis provides information on the size, scope, and growth of the industry as a whole, along with its contributions to the U.S. economy. Inforum relies on a variety of data sources to build its models and produce impact studies, including the Census Bureau, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Much more information is available in the full report, which is available for download on ACI’s website.

The American Cleaning Institute® is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors.