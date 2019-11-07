ST. PAUL, Minn.—November 7, 2019—Two new 3M floor pads recently received Green Seal’s Certification of Environmental Innovation under the GS-20 standard, which recognizes products that significantly reduce environmental impact through product innovation. The 3M™ Red Buffer Pad 5100 and the 3M™ TopLine Autoscrubber Pad 5000 are the latest products from 3M to be recognized by Green Seal.

With sustainability as a top company priority, eight other 3M™ and Scotch-Brite™ branded floor pads have been previously certified by Green Seal. The environmental benefits of these floor pads include:

Improved function at initial use and mid-life and improved durability, meaning they get the job done faster or require fewer pads to get the job done over time.

Floor pads produced in a “zero-landfill” facility, resulting in less waste in landfills. Additionally, the waste created during the manufacturing process is reused or recycled.

Floor pads produced using water-based resins or containing at least 50 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

Packaging that is 100 percent recyclable and made with 50-100 percent recycled content.

“At 3M, we strive to develop products that not only help our customers’ productivity, but also support their sustainability goals and minimize overall environmental impact,” said Thomas Huie, marketing manager for floor pads for 3M Commercial Solutions Division. “We’re excited to add two more floor pads to our Green Seal GS-20 certified portfolio, increasing our offering of certified floor pads.”

To learn more, visit 3M.com/FloorPads.