ALBANY, N.Y.—February 18, 2020—Registration is now open for the Cleaning Industry Research Institute’s (CIRI), annual symposium, hosted in association with The Experience. The 2020 CIRI Science Symposium, “Science-Based Solutions for Service Providers,” will be held on March 31 in Cincinnati, immediately preceding The Experience Conference and Exhibition 2020.

The CIRI Science Symposium is an annual gathering featuring presentations delivered by industry leaders and research scientists. This year’s presenters will include Dr. Eugene Cole, Patty Olinger, John Richter, Ashleigh Bope, Dr. Gary Rosen, Dr. Steven Spivak, Brad Kover, Sarah Haines, Steve Hengsperger, and Jeremiah Gray.

The 2020 CIRI Science Symposium will feature four sessions, each consisting of a series of short “lightning” presentations followed by an extended Q&A panel discussion. The session topics are as follows:

Session 1: Pandemic Preparedness — Coronavirus and More

In response to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis, this session will explore the technical, communication, and training needs of industry professionals and the clients they serve in order to better prepare for and respond to the spread of infection.

Session 2: Measuring Clean

Research professionals in this session will examine the various means used to measure cleaning efficacy.

Session 3: Strategies for Odor Control and Elimination

This session will explore odor control processes, including ozone and related technologies, the impact of high-performance cleaning and measurement on odors, and characteristics of wildfire odors and strategies to eliminate them.

Session 4: Delving Deeply into Disinfection

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, this timely session will examine products and processes used to disinfect the indoor environment and protect human health.

Visit the registration page to sign up for the 2020 CIRI Science Symposium and receive the advanced registration rate of just $179. Registration at the door is available for $199. Find more information about The Experience Conference and Exhibition on the event website.

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) is the only independent institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. Its purpose is to improve cleaning and restoration outcomes and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) for all indoor environments. Today CIRI is a 501.c.3 nonprofit scientific, educational, and research institute recognized for its cleaning science and research programs. CIRI does not compete with existing trade organizations or associations; rather, it serves a unique, complementary role and seeks to work with leading industry groups. For more information, visit https://www.ciriscience.org/.