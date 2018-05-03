LAS VEGAS — May 3, 2018 — The IICRC is accepting nominations for eligible 2018 IICRC Board of Directors candidates to serve in one of five open seats for a three-year term, according to a press release. The deadline for nominations is June 1.

“We are always looking for new ideas and forward thinkers who have a passion for the industry,” IICRC Chairman Pete Duncanson said. “We have several exciting projects on the horizon, so it’s an exciting time to be involved with the organization.”

Candidates must me knowledgeable and experienced in the industry and able to commit to the time required of the role as well as the mission of the organization. Director nominees should be dedicated to achieving IICRC objectives, which include, but are not limited to:

Being the leading independent, non-profit, certification and standard-setting body in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration service industries,

Setting and promoting high ethical standards,

Advancing communication, collaboration, and technical proficiency within the industry.

The IICRC is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors. Every year, five directors are elected to the Board by the IICRC shareholders. Shareholders evaluate potential board members based on a nomination process. Nominations are then vetted by the Nominating Committee to ensure each nominee satisfies eligibility requirements as per IICRC policy.

Visit the IICRC site nomination page and submit no later than June 1 for 2018 IICRC Board of Directors consideration.

For more information about the 2018 IICRC Board of Directors nomination and/or election process, or to receive a copy of the IICRC’s nomination policy, please contact Chiara Astriab, IICRC Governance Coordinator, at castriab@iicrcnet.org.