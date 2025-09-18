New Standard Published: ANSI/IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) published a new American National Standard: ANSI/IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation of Precursors, Drug Residues, and Associated Chemical Waste.

The ANSI/IICRC S900 First Edition Standard describes the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when working for a project involving the remediation and cleaning of a site that is contaminated by precursors, drug residues, and associated chemical waste. It is the purpose of this Standard to define criteria and methodology used by a practitioner for inspecting and investigating chemical contamination of a site, and for establishing work plans and procedures in remediating the site to be suitable for occupancy.

The Standard is written primarily for remediation companies, their employees, other workers, and other Materially Interested Parties (MIPs) (e.g., consultants, estimators, engineers, adjusters).

The ANSI/IICRC S900 Standard also includes the following which are described in the Standard:

Principles of Precursors, Drug Residues, and Associated Chemical Waste

Safety and Health Inspection, Preliminary Determination, and Site Characterization

Levels of Contamination

Administrative Procedures, Project Documentation, and Risk Management/Risk Assessment

Competencies

Limitations, Complexities, Complications, and Conflicts

Cleaning

Equipment, Tools, and Supplies

Structural Remediation

Vehicles and Other Machinery Remediation

Contents Remediation

Packaging, Transport, and Disposal of Unsalvageable Waste

Post-Remediation

To purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S900: 2025 and other standards, click here. IICRC standards are also available via the IICRC Standards Subscription website. For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by IICRC, click here.