New Kids on the Block: Building the Future Generation of Leaders

“These kids are just glued to their phones.”

“They don’t want to work.”

“I don’t even know how to talk to them!”

Sound familiar? These are typical comments made about the younger generation of workers.

But what if there is more to it? What if people are writing off the younger generation before giving them a real chance to shine?

I recently attended The Violand Executive Summit, where I spent two days with some of the restoration industry’s top leaders and business advisors. The conversations about Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) were mixed.

Some business owners were blunt: they had had bad experiences with younger employees and now avoid hiring them altogether. Others, often parents themselves, were quick to defend Gen Z, citing their own kids’ work ethics and potential.

Then there is me—a millennial standing in the middle, with no genuine experience or take on the matter, eager to unite these two groups over a shared goal: building a thriving restoration industry for the future.

The Turning Point

On the last day of the summit, Violand hosted a panel discussion where attendees could pose questions to industry experts. Someone asked about working with the younger generation. The panel’s consensus was unanimous: company culture is key.

One person had something to add, and I am so glad she did.

Leanne Welsh, a respected leader in the restoration space, took the microphone. She explained that she has three kids, ages 17, 20, and 23, and that their outlook is vastly different from what many employers expect. Her take on Gen Z was eye-opening:

They are actively looking for opportunities outside of the traditional corporate world.

They follow entrepreneurial influencers and question the “typical” path of college to accumulate debt, only to turn around and work in a completely unrelated field. (Ahem, health sciences degree here, now working in sales.)

They are not avoiding work; they are looking for meaningful, connected work.

Leanne’s challenge to the room was simple but powerful: build a strong company culture, yes, but also get involved in your own community to connect with young people before they ever walk through your doors looking for a job.

As she spoke and asked how many people give time to today’s youth, hands went up around the room. Dozens of attendees volunteer for youth groups, coach sports teams, or serve at their local schools. It was a moment of recognition: many restoration leaders already have a foothold in the younger generation’s lives without realizing it. The industry has an opportunity here.

“There’s no denying the successional gap that is coming,” I scribbled in my notes. “What if, instead of seeing the younger generation as lazy or uninterested, we start asking questions?”

Leanne summed it up perfectly: “Parenting Generation Z plays a crucial role in shaping their future as responsible, capable employees. The values, skills, and mindset we cultivate at home—such as authenticity, emotional intelligence, responsibility, and adaptability—directly influence how they approach work and collaboration. When we invest in understanding and connecting with our children, teaching them accountability and resilience, we prepare them to thrive in today’s workplace. As parents, we are not just raising kids; we’re laying the foundation for the next generation of leaders and team members. The effort we put into fostering their character and work ethic now will directly impact their success and contribution in the professional workplace.”

Your Role as a Restoration Leader

Whether someone is a parent, an aunt or uncle, or a community volunteer, they have a role to play in preparing Gen Z for the workforce. In the restoration industry, where collaboration, quick thinking, and adaptability are critical, those lessons can begin long before the first day on the job. Here is where to start:

Engage locally . Partner with schools, youth programs, or trade associations to share the employment possibilities that exist in restoration.

. Partner with schools, youth programs, or trade associations to share the employment possibilities that exist in restoration. Model connection . Use everyday interactions to show the value of communication, accountability, and teamwork.

. Use everyday interactions to show the value of communication, accountability, and teamwork. Be open to new perspectives . If you are willing to listen, Gen Z’s entrepreneurial mindset can bring innovation to your business.

. If you are willing to listen, Gen Z’s entrepreneurial mindset can bring innovation to your business. Build culture first. Create an environment where people of all ages want to contribute and grow.

The conversation about Gen Z is not about whether they are willing to work. It is about whether leaders are eager to meet them where they are.

Each generation grew up in contrasting times. Gen Z kids grew up during a global pandemic that shut down their social lives for a good portion of time and will affect them forever.

“They’re glued to their phones.” Those phones were the only connection they had to the outside world. I cannot imagine what my life as a kid would have looked like if I could not play outside with other kids, attend group sports, or go to school dances.

In restoration, connection is often an afterthought. Work tends to take priority, but the true strength of the industry lies in its people.

So, I invite you to get curious. Ask questions. Do not be afraid to connect with the younger generations, even if their language and perspective sometimes feel unfamiliar.

Frustration is easy. But real connection and giving grace are how the gap between generations is repaired, ensuring the restoration industry thrives for decades to come.

It is time for restorers and other direct labor service professionals to stand proud, share their stories, and do things differently with the younger generations. Instead of making it harder for them, as many of us have experienced, let us invite them in. Let us lean in. There is so much to learn from each other, and the best time to start is now.