NCCER Publishes Significant Revision to Industry-Recognized Electrical Curriculum

August 9, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Electrical curriculum

The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) has published the eleventh edition of its electrical curriculum, providing a focused learner experience aligned with 2023 electrical codes and regulations. With more than 630,000 electricians needed nationwide over the next three years, the four-level electrical track is one of NCCER’s most widely used programs.

The most robust revision of the curriculum to date, the eleventh edition includes newly updated content and extensive interactive features. The curriculum was rewritten with help from top industry subject matter experts, many of whom are involved in the national code-making process. The resulting training material reflects current industry trends supplemented by new artwork and graphics that improve comprehension of electrical concepts and code application. In addition, more than 58 new instructional videos and other learning aids are available through NCCERconnect, an online solution that combines the enhanced digital curriculum with a customizable learning management system.

Rounding out NCCER’s electrical offerings, NCCER’s Journeyman Electrician Exam Prep was updated to include 2023 code. Designed to help aspiring electricians pass the journey-level licensing exam in their respective states, these test preparation materials include practice exams and questions, test-taking tips and more.

To learn more about Electrical Levels 1–4, Eleventh Edition, contact your Pearson executive director or visit the Electrical craft page on the NCCER website. To learn more about the Journeyman Electrician Exam Prep, visit the NCCER store.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

puroclean employee appreciation

PuroClean Ranks in Entrepreneur’s List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

Awards / News
Clean Care logo

Clean Care Restoration Academy Welcomes Rachel Adams

News
July-August 2023 ISSA Today

July/August Digital Edition of ISSA Today Available Now

ISSA / News
Scholarship

NADCA Announces Scholarships for Fall Technical Conference

Awards / News
Background with trophy and awards in flat design style.

Paul Davis Restoration Ranked Top 100 Best Floridian Companies

Awards / News
IICRC logo

IICRC S700 Standard Available for Second Public Review

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...