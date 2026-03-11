National Partnership Launches to Increase School Health

March 11, 2026Cleanfax Staff
School girl in smog

Three U.S.-based nonprofits—Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council, the National Center on School Infrastructure, and New Buildings Institute—have formed the HVAC Change Lab, a new partnership to improve health, safety, and academic success by upgrading heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in schools. The groups are partnering with school districts and industry experts to create a peer network and provide one-on-one coaching and technical assistance to make school HVAC systems cleaner and more efficient.

The year-long pilot will offer a centralized support network for school districts, convening school facilities leaders, designers, health and climate experts, and other partners. The program will be working with 12 to 15 districts around the country, including:

  • Ann Arbor Public Schools, Michigan
  • Boise School District, Idaho
  • Canajoharie Central School District, New York
  • Davis County Community School District, Iowa
  • Oakland Unified School District, California
  • Prince William County Public Schools, Virginia
  • Sacramento Unified School District, California
  • Waukee Community School District, Iowa

Along with school district partners and the three managing nonprofits, the HVAC change lab involves a growing national network of organizations, including:

  • American Lung Association (ALA)
  • ASHRAE (formerly known as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers)
  • Association of School Business Officers (ASBO) International
  • Energy Services Coalition (ESC)
  • Green Schools National Network (GSNN)
  • National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO)
  • National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO)
  • National Council on School Facilities (NCSF)
  • National School Plant Managers Association (NSPMA)
  • UndauntedK12

These organizations will offer hands-on technical assistance and experience in specific areas relating to clean air, facilities management, and more. Additional participants will be added to the program website when formally confirmed.

Aging HVAC systems in schools can lead to reduced indoor air quality, poor student health and educational performance, increased costs, and limited capacity to support community needs during extreme weather events. School districts face persistent barriers to updating antiquated and inefficient systems, including limited staff capacity, fragmented access to technical guidance and funding opportunities, and difficulty navigating financing options and delivery models. The HVAC Change Lab is designed to provide a coordinated network-based approach to support districts and help address these barriers. The program will help school districts successfully plan and implement facilities upgrades through coordination, shared learning, and practical, peer-to-peer support. It will also produce a field-tested library of resources and best practices for district leaders nationwide.

The HVAC Change Lab implementation will begin this month and continue through spring 2027. School districts, partners, funders, and technical experts interested in the HVAC Change Lab are invited to join the effort to improve air quality in schools and support healthier classrooms.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

U.S. Department of Labor

Labor Department Offers New Apprenticeship Guidance

Labor / News
ATI Restoration

ATI Restoration Restructures to Support Four Divisions

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
Women networks

Women Show Stronger Employee Engagement

Labor / News
immigration law

DIGNITY Act Surpasses 75 Stakeholder Endorsements

Labor / News
Sustainability

Register Today for CMM’s Earth Day 2026 Webinar

News / Sustainability
crime scene testing

Simpler Tests to Screen for Meth in Buildings Evaluated

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...