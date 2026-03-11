National Partnership Launches to Increase School Health

Three U.S.-based nonprofits—Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council, the National Center on School Infrastructure, and New Buildings Institute—have formed the HVAC Change Lab, a new partnership to improve health, safety, and academic success by upgrading heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in schools. The groups are partnering with school districts and industry experts to create a peer network and provide one-on-one coaching and technical assistance to make school HVAC systems cleaner and more efficient.

The year-long pilot will offer a centralized support network for school districts, convening school facilities leaders, designers, health and climate experts, and other partners. The program will be working with 12 to 15 districts around the country, including:

Ann Arbor Public Schools, Michigan

Boise School District, Idaho

Canajoharie Central School District, New York

Davis County Community School District, Iowa

Oakland Unified School District, California

Prince William County Public Schools, Virginia

Sacramento Unified School District, California

Waukee Community School District, Iowa

Along with school district partners and the three managing nonprofits, the HVAC change lab involves a growing national network of organizations, including:

American Lung Association (ALA)

ASHRAE (formerly known as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers)

Association of School Business Officers (ASBO) International

Energy Services Coalition (ESC)

Green Schools National Network (GSNN)

National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO)

National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO)

National Council on School Facilities (NCSF)

National School Plant Managers Association (NSPMA)

UndauntedK12

These organizations will offer hands-on technical assistance and experience in specific areas relating to clean air, facilities management, and more. Additional participants will be added to the program website when formally confirmed.

Aging HVAC systems in schools can lead to reduced indoor air quality, poor student health and educational performance, increased costs, and limited capacity to support community needs during extreme weather events. School districts face persistent barriers to updating antiquated and inefficient systems, including limited staff capacity, fragmented access to technical guidance and funding opportunities, and difficulty navigating financing options and delivery models. The HVAC Change Lab is designed to provide a coordinated network-based approach to support districts and help address these barriers. The program will help school districts successfully plan and implement facilities upgrades through coordination, shared learning, and practical, peer-to-peer support. It will also produce a field-tested library of resources and best practices for district leaders nationwide.

The HVAC Change Lab implementation will begin this month and continue through spring 2027. School districts, partners, funders, and technical experts interested in the HVAC Change Lab are invited to join the effort to improve air quality in schools and support healthier classrooms.