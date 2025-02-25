National Ladder Safety Month Coming in March

February 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
ladder

Coming in March, National Ladder Safety Month spotlights best practices to prevent ladder accidents through safety planning, training, and continuous innovation in product design.

The goals of National Ladder Safety Month are to raise awareness of ladder safety, decrease injuries and fatalities caused by ladder misuse, and increase the number of people certified in Ladder Safety Training.

This year’s theme is Every Step Matters, with weekly focuses on:

  • Week 1: Training and Awareness
  • Week 2: Inspection and Maintenance
  • Week 3: Stabilization, Setup, and Accessories
  • Week 4: Safe Climbing and Positioning

Additionally National Ladder Safety Month will include a webinar series beginning March 10. Registration for each event can be found here. Topics include:

  • Common Ladder Accidents and How to Avoid Them—March 10.
  • Ladder Safety: Set Up & Pro Tips—March 17.
  • DIY/Homeowner Ladder Safety—March 24.

According to the American Ladder Institute’s 2024 Ladder Safety Training and Citations Survey from 2020 to 2024, ladder-related accidents that resulted in serious injury or loss of life decreased 21%. In turn, the survey found that nearly all organizations (98%) use a form of ladder safety training.

The year-over-year comparison shows an increase in the number of organizations paying for safety training—35% up from 28% in 2020. Like 2016, 2018, and 2020, in 2024 more than 75% of the organizations mandate training and have done so for many years.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

