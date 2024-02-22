National Construction Trade Championships Return to Greater Orlando This March

More than 190 of the nation’s best craft professionals in trades such as carpentry, electrical, HVAC, millwright, plumbing, welding and more are set to compete at the 35th annual National Craft Championships (NCC), held by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) on March 14 in Kissimmee, Florida.

ABC’s NCC draws some of the country’s most talented craft professionals and highlights the important role that craft skills play in the industry and in society.

The NCC features 16 competitions with skills on display in 12 crafts. The contest also features a team competition with journey-level craft professionals from different trades working together to complete a joint project. The team competition includes a two-hour online exam and a six-hour practical performance test.

During that time, ABC’s annual Construction Management Competition also takes place, where dozens of teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities with leading construction management programs nationwide will put their management skills to the test by completing the same real-life project.

To learn more and to register for the competitions, check out ABC’s website.